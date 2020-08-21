Air Force transports over 1-M pounds of PPE sets, med supplies

MANILA – The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has so far flown 1,010,313.11 pounds of cargo, which were used in ongoing efforts to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Lt. Col. Aristides Galang, PAF spokesperson, in a message to the Philippine News Agency on Thursday, said these cargoes were flown from March until August 20 based on latest data.

These can be broken down into 390,548.44 pounds of personal protective equipment (PPE) sets and 619,764.67 pounds of medical supplies.

Galang said during the same period, PAF has also transported some 1,227 individuals.

The PAF has allocated seven of its aircraft for its Covid-19 support missions. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com





