Aftershocks possible from magnitude 5.4 Batanes quake

MANILA — Aftershocks are expected from the magnitude 5.4 quake that hit Batanes on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The tectonic quake struck 77 kilometers west of Sabtang at 6:32 a.m. It had a depth of 20 kilometers.

Intensity 4 was felt in Sabtang, while intensity 2 was felt in Basco, Ivana, Mahatao, and Uyugah.

Intensity 2 was also reported in Itbayat.

Another magnitude 3.1 tectonic quake struck Batanes at 8:50 a.m., with the epicenter at 51 kilometers southwest of Sabtang.

The depth of focus was 15 kilometers.

There were no reported intensities, and Phivolcs is not expecting aftershocks from the magnitude 3.1 quake.

Phivolcs said damage is not expected from both earthquakes. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com





