African Swine Fever Affects Hogs In La Union Town

BAUANG, La Union — A total of 109 hogs were culled or slaughtered and properly disposed of from three villages in this town after blood samples from select pigs tested positive for African Swine Fever (ASF) early this week.

ASF is a highly contagious and viral disease impacting pigs, causing their deaths in at least a week after infection. The virus is not transferable to humans.

On Friday, 84 heads were culled in Barangay Parian Oeste, 24 in Payocpoc Norte Oeste, and one in Payocpoc Sur.

Hog depopulation in the said areas is based on the modified 1-7-10 protocol wherein pigs within the 500-meter radius from the source of virus were subjected to mandatory culling.

The Regulatory Division of the Department of Agriculture -1 and the Office of the Provincial Veterinary, in a coordination meeting on Monday with the municipal agriculture office, discussed the disease control measures after declaring the ASF infection in the town.

Sixteen hog raisers from this town are affected with the culling.The municipal government assured Php 5,000.00 per head as financial assistance to them.

Unweaned piglets, however, are not covered by the said cash assistance.

The municipal government continuously conducts awareness campaign in the different barangays wherein all 39 village chairpersons are informed on what measures and actions to undertake.

“We advised them to inform hog raisers in their areas that all hogs must be slaughtered in the municipal slaughterhouse to prevent the spread of the disease,” Municipal Livestock Inspector Leodivico Verzola said.

Monitoring and regular disinfection of hog farms not only those within the 10-kilometer radius is also in place, according to Verzola.

He added, “All entry and exit points of the municipality are also guarded to prevent the transport of meat and live hogs.”

Meat and meat products of domestic pigs from the three barangays are still banned while those within 500 meters to one kilometer radius are on 14-day ban.

Bauang is the seventh town in the province to be affected with ASF after Sudipen, Santo Tomas, Aringay, Agoo, Pugo and San Fernando City. Joanna Sabado, PIA La Union





