AFP prepares for possible Covid-19 vaccine distribution

MANILA – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is gearing up for the possible distribution of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines, which are expected to be out by December, its spokesperson said Friday.

“Bagama’t kababanggit pa lang ng Pangulo ang tungkol sa bagay na yan, kaagad pong inatasan ng ating AFP Chief of Staff, Gen. Felimon Santos Jr., ang kanyang mga staff upang pagpaplanuhan at paghandaan yan before December kung kailan pinaniniwalaan na magkakaroon na ng vaccine para sa Covid-19 (Although the President has just made his announcement on that matter, our AFP Chief of Staff, Gen. Felimon Santos Jr., has already ordered his staff to ready plans for that task before December, when it is believed that a vaccine for Covid-19 would be available),” Marine Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said in a press statement.

Arevalo added that the military is pleased with the President’s trust in them.

“Ikinatutuwa po natin ang malaking tiwala sa AFP ng ating Commander-in-Chief (The AFP is very much pleased with the huge trust given to it by our Commander-in-Chief, President Rodrigo Duterte),” he said.

In a televised public address, Duterte said he would tap the military to lead the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines because he could not trust local officials in distributing the vaccines.

He added that the military and police would also be prioritized once a Covid-19 vaccine becomes available. Priam Nepomuceno /PNA – northboundasia.com





