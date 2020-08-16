Magnitude 5.1 quake hits Sultan Kudarat

MANILA – A magnitude 5.1 quake hit Sultan Kudarat Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic quake struck 66 kilometers southwest of the municipality of Kalamansig at 3:22 p.m.

It had a depth focus of 586 kilometers.

There were no reported intensities and Phivolcs said it is not expecting damages and aftershocks from this earthquake.

Earlier, a magnitude 5 earthquake jolted Batanes. Its epicenter was recorded 40 kilometers southeast of Sabtang, where intensity V was felt. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com






