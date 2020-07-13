9 Jolo cops to appear at NBI probe

MANILA – The nine police officers involved in the shooting of four military intelligence operatives in Jolo, Sulu last month is set to appear at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) this week for its investigation, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa said on Monday.

Gamboa said the PNP is waiting for the release of subpoenas for the nine cops, who are eyed to be turned over any day this week.

He said the police officers were transported to the PNP headquarters last July 7 to ensure their availability amid the ongoing probe by the NBI of the incident.

Senior M/Sgt. Abdelzhimar Padjiri, M/Sgt. Hanie Baddiri, S/Sgt. Iskandar Susulan, S/Sgt. Ernisar Sappal, Cpl. Sulki Andaki and Pat. Mohammad Nur Pasani, members of the Jolo Municipal Police Station (MPS) Alert Team; and S/Sgt. Almudzrin Hadjaruddin, Pat. Alkajal Mandangan and Pat. Rajiv Putalan of the Sulu Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit will remain under restrictive custody.

They were escorted to Camp Crame by Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director Brig. Gen. Manuel Abu.

Gamboa said the board of inquiry, composed of the police and military, has already returned to Manila after assessing the incident in Jolo.

The joint AFP and PNP board of inquiry established to revisit their operational procedures has yet to come up with a final report, he said.

Gamboa said within the week, the result of the inquiry will be released.

“Kung ano ang resulta ng inquiry (Whatever is the result of the inquiry), we will adjust our operational policy,” he added. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





