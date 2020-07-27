843K local workers OFWs get cash aid: PRRD

by: Ferdinand G. Patinio-PNA |

MANILA – More than 800,000 local and overseas workers affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic have benefited from the cash assistance provided by the government, President Rodrigo R. Duterte said on Monday. 

In his 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa, Duterte reported that some 843,000 formal and informal workers in the country were able to get cash assistance under the Covid-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP).

“We came up with the Covid-19 Adjustment Measures Program. We extended financial assistance to over 650,000 affected individuals in the formal sector, 110,000 OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) abroad, and almost 83,000 repatriated OFWs,” he said.

The President added that the government has also provided “temporary wage employment (opportunities) to displaced marginalized workers” through the “Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers” (TUPAD) program.

The CAMP and the TUPAD are part of the Duterte administration’s efforts to mitigate the adverse economic effects of the health crisis on low-income workers.

The CAMP provides a one-time cash subsidy of PHP5,000 to formal sector workers affected by the pandemic.

Under the TUPAD, beneficiaries were given 10-day emergency employment and were paid the minimum wage prevailing in their respective areas.

Their job involved the disinfection and sanitation of the beneficiaries’ dwellings and immediate vicinity to comply with the physical distancing protocol to prevent the spread of the virus.

On the other hand, the assistance to OFWs under the Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP) program is a one-time PHP10,000 (USD200) cash assistance.

Beneficiaries are OFWs displaced by the pandemic who are abroad and stranded in the country. Ferdinand Patinio /PNA – northboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE


LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province

PREVENT COVID-19


No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT

The Evening News


BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na

The Evening News Replay


THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019

Judge shot dead in La Union