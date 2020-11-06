8 NoCot towns eyed for Hass avocado production

DAVAO CITY – Eight areas in North Cotabato have been identified as potential production sites for the high-value Hass Avocado, the chief of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) said Friday.

In a statement, Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said the city of Kidapawan and the towns of Makilala, Magpet, President Roxas, Antipas, Arakan, Alamada, and Banisilan have expressed interest in the agency’s “environmental farming program.”

Landowners in these areas, he said, “will then be notified and asked if they are interested in the program after which they will be organized into an association.”

High elevation areas in the province that are ideal for Hass Avocado farming would be identified with the aid of technology, the MinDA official said.







“The areas have high elevation, which experts say is most ideal for growing Hass Avocado. Since my eldest daughter, Dr. Maria Krista Piñol-Solis, who is now a Board Member, is the chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, I will craft the program for North Cotabato that she would introduce to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and Governor Nancy Catamco,” he said.

Piñol assured MinDA would facilitate a market linkage, while the provincial government would be tasked with the training on avocado farming and financial literacy.

“As soon as these are completed, the financing partner of the MinDA, the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), will be brought in to provide financing for the program,” he said. Prexx Marnie Kate Trozo / PNA – northboundasia.com