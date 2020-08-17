8-month-old baby 2nd confirmed Covid-19 case in Aurora

BALER, Aurora – An eight-month-old baby from San Luis town became the second confirmed case of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in this province.

This was confirmed by San Luis Mayor Ariel A. de Jesus in his social media account on Saturday as he asked his constituents to observe the minimum health standards and discipline to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Manatili po tayo sa ating mga tahanan at maghintay po sa mga tamang karagdagang detalye. Muli po ay inuulit naming mahalagang manatili sa ating mga tahanan at sundin ang minimum health standards (Stay at home and wait for additional details. I am reiterating our call to stay home and obey the minimum health standards),” de Jesus said.

The baby got the infection from her grandmother who is the first Covid-19 case in the province.

Last Aug. 4, the elderly woman and the infant arrived in Baler town from Pasay City with complete requirements such as travel authority and 14-day quarantine certificate.

“They have complete requirements that is why they were allowed to undergo home quarantine,” the mayor said.

However, the grandmother was brought to the Aurora Memorial Hospital after fainting last August 9 and underwent a swab test the following day. The positive result was released on August 12.

“Sa kadahilanang wala ng mag-aalaga sa sanggol ay napagdesisyonang kunin ito ng kanyang mga kamag-anak mula sa Sitio Pulo, Barangay Zarah, San Luis, Aurora (There is no one who will take care of the infant. That is why their relatives decided to take the baby to Sitio Pulo, Barangay Zarah, San Luis,” de Jesus said.

The baby was confirmed positive of Covid-19 on Saturday and together with five other members of the household, was brought to a quarantine facility of the municipal government of San Luis. All of them are asymptomatic, the mayor said.

De Jesus said a contact tracing team was immediately organized to prevent spread of the disease in the community.

He also said that a temporary zoning containment within a 50-meter radius from the home of those quarantined is now in full operation.

“The municipal government is now preparing food packs to 70 families inside the critical zone and ready-to-eat food for the front-liners in Barangay Zarah and for our police personnel,” de Jesus said.

Meanwhile, the municipal library is being readied as temporary quarantine facility for those who will undergo 14-day isolation. Jason De Asis / PNA – northboundasia.com





