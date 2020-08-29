8 killed in North Cotabato shootout

COTABATO CITY – At least eight persons were killed when a group of armed men fired on a group of individuals the North Cotabato town of Kabacan on Saturday, police said.

Police Lt. Ernie John Saratao, Kabacan deputy police chief for operations, identified the fatalities as Kors Salilangan, Sandigan Zailon, Benladin Dimanalao, Romeo Balatamay, Katindig Kagayawon, Fahad Mandigan, all of Kabacan, North Cotabato; Budsal Lipusan of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao; and Musaid Jaiden of Midsayap, North Cotabato.

Tong Guiman, a resident of Barangay Aringay, Kabacan, was critically injured and is undergoing medication at a private hospital, police said.

Saratao said the victims were resting beside the highway when gunmen on separate motorbikes arrived and opened fire on them.

Witnesses said one of the victims managed to return fire but was overpowered.

Police said the shooting may have been triggered by a “rido” or blood feud. Edwin Fernandez / PNA – northboundasia.com





