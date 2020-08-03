8 detainees among 14 new Covid-19 cases in N. Ecija

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija – Fourteen more persons, including eight detainees, tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in this province, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 222 as of Sunday.

The Nueva Ecija Inter-Agency Task Force (NEIATF) said the detainees who had been exposed to their 45-year-old fellow inmate of Cabanatuan City police station, have been placed in an isolation area in this city.

They are all males, aged 17 to 47, from different places in the province, the task force reported.

Also on the list are a one-year-old girl from Gen. Natividad, a 50-year-old man from Barangay Sto. Tomas North, Jaen, and a 43-year-old man from Barangay San Roque, San Isidro.

A 38-year-old radio operator from Cabiao town, 42-year-old overseas Filipino worker from Barangay Barrera, this city, and a male driver of Sangitan East here, were also confirmed positive of the dreaded virus.

Meanwhile, 105 patients have recovered, seven died and 106 are active cases, the NEIATF reported.

Governor Aurelio Umali appealed to his constituents to be more responsible and to strictly follow the health and safety protocols to curb the spread of coronavirus. PNA – northboundasia.com





