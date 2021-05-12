72% of front-line workers in Ilocos Region get Covid vax

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – Some 57,261 or 72.19 percent of front-line health workers in the entire Ilocos Region have been inoculated with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine as of May 11, according to the Department of Health-Center for Health Development Ilocos regional office (DOH-CHD-1) here.

During a forum hosted by the Philippine Information Agency on Wednesday, DOH-CHD-1 information officer Dr. Rheuel Bobis said of the total number under the A1 priority group, 26,487 have been fully vaccinated.

A1 priority group is composed of front-line workers in health facilities both national and local, public and private, health professionals and non-professionals like students in health and allied professions courses with clinical responsibilities, nursing aides, janitors, and barangay health workers, including police health personnel, among others.

Bobis said some 9,644 senior citizens have been inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine, while 108 have been fully vaccinated.

Senior citizens comprised the A2 priority list group.

“We still need to follow the minimum health standards like wearing of face mask, face shield, physical distancing, and avoidance of crowded places, among others, amid the presence of vaccines,” he said.

Meanwhile, the bed occupancy rate in the entire Ilocos Region is at 43.91 percent.

“We are not overwhelmed in terms of occupancy rate in the region but it doesn’t mean that we can be complacent,” he added.

Bobis said the Covid-19 cases daily average in the region has decreased to 100 daily average unlike in the past months.

“We are managing the increase through containment strategy,” he said. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com

