7 ‘pushers’, ‘users’ nabbed, P600-K shabu seized in Tabaco City

LEGAZPI CITY – Anti-narcotics agents arrested seven alleged drug peddlers and users in separate sting operations in Tabaco City on Monday, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said in a report.

In an interview, PDEA 5 (Bicol) spokesperson, Cotton Talento, said their operatives and police personnel, armed with search warrants, carried out simultaneous raids in Barangay Sto. Cristo, and seized more than 90 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of more than PHP600,000.

They arrested alleged drug den operator George Binco of Purok 6 at about 4:55 p.m., along with four others who were reportedly having a drug session. The four were identified as Vincent Bata, Federico Balista, Danilo Luna, and Norberto Bermas.

Recovered from Binco were 50 grams of suspected shabu packed in 11 sachets, with an estimated street value of PHP340,000.







In another raid in the same village at about 5:32 p.m., PDEA and police operatives serving a search warrant, arrested Joseph Barcenas who yielded nine sachets of suspected shabu weighing 20 grams, with an estimated street value of PHP136,000.

Another group of police operatives with a search warrant arrested Lanie Fernandez, who yielded 20 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP136,000.

The seven were detained at the PDEA regional custodial facility and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Mar Serrano /PNA – northboundasia.com





