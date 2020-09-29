6 teenage drug suspects nabbed in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY – Six teenage drug suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation and yielded PHP51,000 worth of shabu early Tuesday morning here.

Director Gil Ceasario Castro, of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Cordillera Administrative Region (PDEA-CAR), identified those arrested as Jeanne Tabil, 19, from La Trinidad, Benguet; John Michael Abalos, 22, from Santa Barbara, Pangasinan; Rodel Balmores, 19, from Cauayan, Isabela; Mark Roan Anthony Reyes, 19, from San Manuel, Tarlac; and Sherilyn Viray, 18, from this city.

The five suspects were arrested inside the house of a certain Anna-Lyn Lee, whom Castro identified as the “drug queen” who allegedly took over the helm of the drug dealing business of her family from her deceased brother. Lee was also arrested.

“Her clients are teenagers and she uses her house as the drug den,” Castro said in an interview.

Castro said another teenager identified as Alexandra Domingo, 19, was also arrested in a separate operation.

He identified Domingo as “[coming from] a drug-dealing family with a long history of notoriety in Baguio City”.

Castro said Domingo was arrested after she sold a packet of shabu to an undercover agent in Quirino Hill, Baguio City. Seized from her possession were illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com