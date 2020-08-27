6 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Ilocos Norte town

LAOAG CITY – Six more positive cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were confirmed in Barangay 9 San Lorenzo, Sarrat, Ilocos Norte on Tuesday evening following the release of the patients’ swab test results, four days after the town recorded its first case of infection.

In a statement, Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc said the new cases have no travel history and all of them had been close contacts of IN-C36, a 62-year-old female who was admitted at the hospital and tested positive for Covid-19. The first case also had no travel history.

While intensive contact tracing is now ongoing, Sarrat Mayor Remigio Medrano declared on Tuesday night a lockdown of Sitio 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 of San Lorenzo village, sitio 7 of Barangay 8 San Antonio and Sitio 1, 2, and 3 of Barangay 12 San Bernabe.

Medrano also ordered the temporary closure of some of Santa Rosa public market, its adjacent Sarrat Namnama Multi-Purpose Cooperative grocery store, and the slaughterhouse.

The mayor said the infected patients aged 58, 56, 41, 26, 25, and 4 are all household members of IN-C36. They are now transferred to and isolated at the provincial government facility as they are asymptomatic except for the 58-year-old IN-C39 who was admitted at the hospital with mild symptoms.

To date, the secondary contacts have been identified and they are now at the municipality’s isolation unit for strict monitoring.

“We pray for sobriety and peace of mind. Your local government unit is doing its best to respond swiftly and efficiently, 24/7,” he said in a statement as he called for his constituents’ cooperation in disclosing contact with the patients. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com





