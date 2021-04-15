6 nabbed, P122.4-M ‘shabu’ seized in Las Piñas drug sting

MANILA – Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested six persons who yielded some PHP122.4 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust in Las Piñas City on Wednesday.

In a report, PDEA spokesperson Derrick Carreon identified the suspects as Reyano Oraid, Khen Moreno, Efren Mangona, Abdulmunir Addin, Shay An Okamada, and a minor.

The suspects were arrested during the operation at around 10:30 a.m. along C. Tionquiao st., Gatchalian Subdivision, Las Piñas City by operating units of PDEA, Philippine National Police (PNP), and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Seized from the operation were 18 kg. of shabu, 2 mobile phones, two vehicles, various IDs, and the buy-bust money.

The suspects will be charged with the violation of Republic Act 9165 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com

