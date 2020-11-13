6 hurt; 450 families displaced in Pangasinan due to ‘Ulysses’

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) have recorded 450 families or 1,838 individuals who evacuated while six were injured during the height of Typhoon Ulysses in Pangasinan province.

In an interview Friday, PDRRMO emergency operation center manager Ron Castillo said the evacuees were from flooded areas or high-risk zones in the towns of San Fabian, Bolinao, Sual, Infanta, Lingayen, Bani, Labrador, Bayambang, Dasol, Calasiao, Mabini, Aguilar, Rosales, cities of Dagupan and Alaminos.

He said the reported injured individuals were from Infanta town.

“They were conducting road clearing operation when branches of trees fell on them. They sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital,” he added.

Castillo said there are no longer flooded areas in the province as the flood in Lingayen and Dagupan caused by heavy rains and the high tide has subsided.

“Gale warning is still up in the province as Ulysses is expected to totally exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this afternoon,” he said.

He added that they are still accumulating data on the damages to agriculture and infrastructure in the province as of Friday morning.

Some houses of residents have been damaged by the typhoon as posted on their social media accounts, while electricity is now restored in most areas of the province.

The Pangasinan Police Provincial Office has also deployed 70 of its personnel to assist in the rescue operations during the onslaught of the typhoon, director Col. Redrico Maranan said.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) have distributed 500 relief packs to evacuees on Thursday.

“We still have 15,500 relief packs ready to augment the relief operations of the local government units,” PSWD officer Emilio Samson Jr. said in a separate interview. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com





