6 drug suspects fall, P149-K shabu seized in Cotabato City raid

COTABATO CITY – Six drug suspects were arrested and an estimated PHP149,000 worth of suspected shabu were seized as anti-narcotics agents dismantled a drug den in this city on Thursday.

Juvenal Azurin, chief of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said the afternoon raid on a house in Barangay Rosary Heights 10 collared Quetze Lauban Wahab, Mohedin Usman Diocolano, Jelil Wahab, Hakim Wahab, Mantong Esmael Inok, and Randolf Abis.

“We have yet to determine the real owner of the house being used as a drug den,” he told reporters here in an interview Friday, adding the suspects are all residents in the area.

Azurin said the suspects yielded shabu with an estimated street value of PHP149,000, drug paraphernalia, and mobile phones.

All suspects are now detained at the PDEA-BARMM headquarters here as charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) are readied against them. Noel Punzalan /PNA – northboundasia.com





