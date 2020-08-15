6.2K new Covid-19 cases; PH total now 153K: DOH

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) reported 6,216 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Friday, with the country’s total now reaching 153,660.

In its daily Covid-19 bulletin, the DOH said the new infections bring the number of active cases nationwide to 79,813, with the majority of new cases reported in the National Capital Region (NCR) with 3,848, followed by Laguna (302), Rizal (242), Cavite (240), and Bulacan (178).

Of the active cases, it said 91.1 percent have exhibited mild symptoms, while 7.3 percent have shown no symptoms or were asymptomatic. Critical cases were at 1 percent, and severe cases at 0.6 percent.

The department reported new recoveries at 1,038, bringing the country’s total recovered cases to 71,405, and new deaths at 16, bringing the total Covid-19 casualties in the country to 2,442.

Meanwhile, it said that approximately 50 percent of the country’s total facilities allotted for Covid-19 patients remain vacant.

The DOH said 51 percent of 1,500 beds in intensive care units (ICU) are in use, along with 47 percent of 12,100 isolation beds and 51 percent of 4,700 ward beds.

Of the country’s 2,100 ventilators, only 30 percent are being used.

However, the department reported that the number of available Covid-19 beds in the NCR remains critical, with 542 ICU beds at 75 percent occupancy, 3,700 isolation beds at 71 percent occupancy, 1,700 ward beds at 81 percent occupancy, and 836 ventilators at 46 percent utilization.

In Calabarzon, the availability of Covid-19 facilities is also reaching critical levels, with 166 ICU beds at 54 percent occupancy, 1,300 isolation beds at 59 percent occupancy, 555 ward beds at 69 percent occupancy, and 257 ventilators at 27 percent utilization.

In Central Visayas, 37 percent of 158 ICU beds are occupied, along with 39 percent of 1,100 isolation beds, and 25 percent of 450 ward beds, while 31 percent of 187 ventilators are in use. Raymond Carl Dela Cruz / PNA – northboundasia.com





