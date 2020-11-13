52 nat’l roads in 7 regions damaged due to ‘Ulysses’

MANILA – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Friday reported that 52 national roads in seven regions are closed to traffic due to damage caused by Typhoon Ulysses.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said the major highways are not passable due to landslide, mudflow, debris flow, fallen trees, and flooding.

The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) has recorded the most number of damaged roads with 14, followed by Region II (Cagayan Valley) with 13, eight each in Central Luzon and Bicol, seven in Calabarzon and one each in Ilocos Region and Eastern Visayas.

He expects that these roads will be opened on Saturday as they have deployed manpower and equipment in the affected areas.

“By this weekend, we expect that these roads sections will be cleared,” Villar said in a briefing at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

A total of 483 equipment/service vehicles have been deployed and 2,943 personnel are at the sites.







On the other hand, he added that 19 road sections in four regions have limited access (light/heavy vehicles) due to flooding and scourged bridge approaches.

These include 10 road sections in Calabarzon, five in Central Luzon, and two each in Cagayan Valley and Bicol.

The DPWH also installed warning signs/travel advisory on these roads.

Villar added that the estimated damage to infrastructure as of 9 a.m., is at PHP4.25 billion.

He also reported that they are inspecting the Marcos Bridge in Marikina City and the bridge in R-10 in Navotas City.

“Only superficial damage and not structural of Marcos bridge…we are doing analysis on the R-10, damaged railings. Structurally we have not seen any damage,” he added. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com

