500K MORE VACCINES by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 20/05/202120/05/2021A fully protected airport worker disinfects cargo boxes containing 500,000 doses of the government-procured Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine, which arrived aboard a commercial Cebu Pacific flight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 in Pasay City on Thursday (May 20, 2021). The new shipment brings to 5.5 million the total number of Covid-19 vaccines secured by the country from China, including 1 million donated by the Chinese government. AVITO DALAN / PNA – northboundasia.com