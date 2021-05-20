500K MORE VACCINES

by: Avito Dalan-PNA |
A fully protected airport worker disinfects cargo boxes containing 500,000 doses of the government-procured Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine, which arrived aboard a commercial Cebu Pacific flight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 in Pasay City on Thursday (May 20, 2021). The new shipment brings to 5.5 million the total number of Covid-19 vaccines secured by the country from China, including 1 million donated by the Chinese government. AVITO DALAN / PNA – northboundasia.com

