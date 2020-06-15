50 Pangasinenses stranded in Cavite, Laguna return home

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – Some 50 Pangasinenses stranded in Cavite and Laguna have returned to the province through the efforts of the provincial government.

In a press statement Monday, the Pangasinan Provincial Information (PIO) said 32 of them were fetched in Bacoor City Hall in Cavite, while 18 in Sta. Rosa Plaza in Laguna on June 12.

“In order to be returned home, these Pangasinenses completed the necessary requirements, such as a medical certificate from the city or municipal health office and travel authority from Philippine National Police,” it said.

The PIO said the rescued Pangasinenses include employees, some families, and few senior citizens who were stranded in Cavite and Laguna since the community quarantine started.

They were from Aguilar, Alaminos City, Bolinao, Burgos, Dagupan City, Lingayen, Mangaldan, Mangatarem, Natividad, San Carlos City, San Manuel, San Nicolas, Villasis, Bani, Bayambang, and Umingan.

It added they were then dropped off to their respective local government units (LGUs) and were assessed for their quarantine. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com





