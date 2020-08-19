50 hogs culled as ASF spreads to another NoCot town

MAKILALA, North Cotabato–A village official here confirmed Wednesday the inclusion of his area from the African swine fever (ASF) infestation amid the strict implementation of safety protocols.

Renante Baclay, chairman of Barangay Malungon, said some meat samples earlier brought to the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) in General Santos City from domestic hogs in his village tested positive of the ASF disease.

“The Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPVet) collected meat samples three weeks ago and some tested ASF positive,” Baclay said.

Fifty domestic hogs from seven backyard swine raisers here were initially depopulated within the 50-meter radius. OPVet workers headed by Dr. Rufino Sorupia immediately convened residents and were assured to receive cash assistance from the Department of Agriculture (DA-12).

“There is a possibility that residents here brought processed meat from other infected villages and gave the leftovers to their hogs,” Baclay said. Barangay Malungon is situated at the boundary of this town and Magsaysay, Davao Del Sur where some villages are already infested by the hog disease.

OpVet field personnel have started gathering more meat samples from the adjacent villages of Bato and Malabuan here for testing at the BAI laboratory, Sorupia said.

Currently, the ASF damage to the hog industry in the province was placed at PHP7-million with a total 1,500 hogs depopulated from 11 villages of Magpet, and one affected village each from this town, President Roxas, Arakan, and Kidapawan City. Noel Punzalan / PNA – northboundasia.com





