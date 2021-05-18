5 nabbed, P102K shabu seized in Cotabato ‘drug den’ raid

COTABATO CITY – Anti-narcotics agents arrested five suspected drug peddlers and seized PHP102,000 worth of shabu and a firearm in a raid conducted at a “drug den” here, an official of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Monday.

Director Juvenal Azurin of PDEA–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) said Sunday afternoon’s raid in Barangay Poblacion 9 led to the arrest of Kunto Odin, Hasim Ali, a certain Juhari, and two others whose identities were still being verified.

Azurin said the suspects were caught in possession of some 15 grams of shabu, a .45 caliber pistol, and drug paraphernalia.

“We have been monitoring the activity of the group the past several weeks until a tip reached us that the suspects were in the drug den repacking and using shabu, prompting us to launch the operation,” the PDEA official said.

“Follow-up operations are underway for the remaining members of the drug syndicate who were earlier monitored frequenting the drug den,” he added.

Charges for violation of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) are being prepared against the suspects currently detained at the PDEA-BARMM lock-up facility in this city. Noel Punzalan / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

