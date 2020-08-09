5 nabbed in Pampanga, P17-M ‘ecstasy’ seized

LUBAO, Pampanga – Operatives arrested five drug personalities in controlled delivery operations in this town on Saturday night.

The operations also resulted in the confiscation of a total of 10,000 tablets of “ecstasy” with a Dangerous Drug Board (DDB)-estimated value of PHP17 million.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Central Luzon regional director Christian Frivaldo identified the arrested drug suspects as Joshua Bautista, 20, and Raphy Quiboloy, 30, both residents of Barangay Maquiapo in Guagua town; William Valencia, 41, and Katrina Legaspi, also known as Charmaine Valencia Bacani, 36, both residents of Barangay San Roque Dau 1st, this town; and Patrick Bagang, 35, of Barangay Sta. Cruz, also in Lubao.

In a report submitted to PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva, Frivaldo disclosed that on Saturday they received information from the Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Clark and PDEA Clark Interdiction Unit about shipments of ecstasy from The Netherlands, consigned to Bautista and Bacani.

Frivaldo said this prompted the operating teams from PDEA-3, PDEA RO-4A, BOC-Port of Clark, Police Regional Office in Central Luzon, Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU) and the local police to conduct controlled delivery operations.

He said one of the operatives served as delivery boy of the parcels that resulted in the arrest of the suspects.

He said the operating teams first seized 5,000 ecstasy tablets with an estimated worth of PHP8.5 million near Petron gasoline station in Barangay San Roque Dau 1st, this town at about 8:20 p.m.

The PDEA official also said joint operatives seized another 5,000 ecstasy tablets with an estimated worth of PHP8.5 million, also in Barangay San Roque Dau 1st at around 8:38 p.m.

“These operations yielded a total of 10,000 ecstasy tablets with an estimated DDB value of PHP17,000,000,” Frivaldo said.

He said that despite the health pandemic, PDEA is even more determined to pin down drug personalities. Zorayda Tecson /PNA – northboundasia.com





