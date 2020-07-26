5.6-magnitude quake rocks Davao Oriental

MANILA – A 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook Davao Oriental before noon Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) reported.

In its bulletin, Phivolcs reported the earthquake struck 96 kilometers southeast of the Manay municipality at 11:12 a.m.

It added that the depth of the earthquake is 101 kilometers with varying instrumental intensities — Intensity III at Malungon, Sarangani; Intensity II at Alabel and Kiamba, Sarangani; and Intensity I at Koronadal City and Tupi, South Cotabato and General Santos City. Ma. Teresa Montemayor /PNA – northboundasia.com





