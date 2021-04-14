40K tourism workers in Ilocos Region get financial aid

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – Some 40,076 workers in the tourism sector in the Ilocos Region received PHP5,000 each from the national government through the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in coordination with the Department of Tourism (DOT).

In an interview on Wednesday, DOT Ilocos regional director Joseph Francisco Ortega said as of March 31, the DOLE already disbursed PHP200.38 million for the workers in the tourism sector in the region.

He said the DOT Ilocos Region has endorsed 48,012 workers whose livelihoods were affected by the pandemic.

Of the total number of endorsed workers, 40,076 have been approved by DOLE while 7,936 are still waiting for approval.

In Ilocos Norte, 4,034 tourism workers were approved to receive the financial assistance; 3,027 in Ilocos Sur; 5,265 in La Union; and 27,750 in Pangasinan, he added.

Ortega said the amount was remitted in payment centers where the workers may claim in their respective areas.

The financial assistance is part of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP) for the tourism sector under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, or Bayanihan 2.

Following the lowered quarantine classification in the region and easing of borders, some tourist spots in the region have returned to operation.

However, some local government units limited tourism sites and establishments to their residents only, or residents from areas of the same quarantine classification due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com

