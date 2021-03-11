4 San Fernando centenarians get P100-K cash gift

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – Four centenarians here have received a cash gift of PHP100,000 each from the national government through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 1 (Ilocos region).

The centenarians are Maria Layugan of Barangay Baraoas; Maria Ramos of Barangay Bato; Petra Pulido of Barangay Pagdaraoan; and Teodoro Flora of Barangay Madayegdeg.

In an interview on Wednesday, DSWD-1 information officer Darwin Chan said the recipients would use the cash gift for the purchase of their medicines and food.

“Most of the centenarians are farmers. They are vegetarians and abstain from eating pork. They do not want to be idle so they prefer to always go to their fields,” Chan said.

The cash gifts, along with the certificates signed by President Rodrigo Duterte that serve as recognition and proof of being a centenarian, were presented to the centenarians in their respective residences by a DSWD representative on Tuesday.

Earlier, the city government of San Fernando matched the cash gifts for the centenarians.

The cash gift is mandated under the Republic Act 10868 or the Centenarian Act of 2016, a law honoring and granting additional benefits and privileges to Filipino centenarians. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com

