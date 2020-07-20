4 ‘direct contacts’ test positive for Covid-19 in Baguio City

BAGUIO CITY – Four persons who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Sunday were identified during contact tracing of patients reported last week.

The four are among the 12 new Covid-19 cases in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) on Sunday.

In a report Sunday evening by the city information office (PIO), Baguio’s active cases ballooned to 14. The city now has a total of 62 cases and one recovery as of Sunday.

Baguio’s chief information officer Aileen Refuerzo said the new patients were subjected to swab tests after being identified by the contact tracing team as direct contacts of existing patients. The results of their tests were known on Sunday.

The latest cases involve a 43-year-old female and a 76-year-old male, both from Barangay Guisad Central who were infected by a 69-year-old female.

In Middle Quezon Hill, the latest cases are a 14-year-old female and a 57-year-old female. Both were infected by a 35-year-old female from said barangay, Refuerzo said.

Refuerzo said Mayor Benjamin Magalong has ordered further contact tracing, disinfection, quarantine and testing measures to be expedited even as he urged the public to be extra vigilant in observing health protocols.

“Please wear your masks properly at all times, disinfect, wash your hands and limit travels to essentials. Also, avoid the 3 Cs: crowded conditions; Close spaces; and conversations in short distances,” Magalong said.

Regional situation

Abra has the most number of new cases in one day with six, the Department of Health–(CAR) case tracker shows.

The new cases involve five males and a female ages 79, 47, 18, 16, 27, and 85, the oldest so far in the region.

This brings the active cases in the northwest province to eight and a total of 16.

In Benguet, two new cases were reported by the DOH-CAR as active cases increase to 11 and bringing its total to 51. Its new cases involve a 58-year-old male and another whose identity has yet to be released.

The region saw a spike in the number of active cases to 42 and bringing the total to 159, the DOH-CAR said in a report.

In other provinces, Apayao has four active cases with eight recoveries for a total of 12 cases.

Kalinga has two active cases for a total of nine; Ifugao has one active case also for a total of nine while Mountain Province reported its third case over the weekend with one recovery. Pigeon Lobien /PNA – northboundasia.com





