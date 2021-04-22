4 dead, 13 hurt due to ‘Bising’

MANILA – The death toll from the onslaught of Typhoon Bising has climbed to four, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Thursday.

In its update, the agency said the number of injured has also increased from 10 to 13.

The casualties were reported in Bicol, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Davao Region.

A total of 60,601 families or 235,752 persons were affected by the typhoon in 965 barangays in Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga.

Of this number, 4,511 families or 18,603 persons are being aided in 252 evacuation centers while 6,269 families or around 24,470 individuals have sought shelter with their families and friends.

Houses damaged were placed at 1,030, of which 86 were classified as totally damaged and 944 partially damaged, in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga.

Damage to agriculture was estimated at over PHP211 million in Bicol and Eastern Visayas. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com

