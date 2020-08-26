4 animal shelters to open in Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY – Four emergency animal shelters in Ilocos Norte province are ready to host distressed animals during bad weather.

Dr. Loida Valenzuela, provincial veterinarian, said in an interview on Tuesday the towns of Dingras, Solsona, Currimao, and Badoc have already established their animal shelters in time for the rainy season.

“We will set the inauguration once the weather is fine,” Valenzuela said, noting that the provincial government of Ilocos Norte would turn over the facilities to the concerned local government units.

Earlier this year, the provincial government, various cities, and concerned municipalities, represented by their local chief executives, signed a memorandum of agreement for the establishment and construction of animal shelters.

Some PHP 8.7 million from the province’s share of tobacco excise tax would be used to house farm animals and other livestock in case of natural calamities, such as typhoons and floods.

Animal feed, water, and vitamins will also be made available at the shelter.

The four municipalities had been selected as the pioneering beneficiaries of the animal shelter project as they are prone to flooding with a prevalence of animal deaths.

To help farmers cope from their losses due to natural calamities, the Department of Agriculture, in cooperation with the provincial government, will continue to provide livelihood assistance to the marginalized sector and one of its recovery programs is the provision of animal and livestock dispersal to affected individuals. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com