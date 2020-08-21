4.7K new Covid-19 infections; active cases now 64.9K

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported 4,786 new infections of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the country’s active cases at 64,906.

In its daily Covid-19 bulletin, the DOH said the new cases bring the country’s total to 182,365, noting that the region with the highest number of new cases remains the National Capital Region (NCR) with 2,716, followed by Cavite with 267, Laguna with 222, and both Batangas and Rizal with 185 each.

Of the active cases, it said the majority were exhibiting mild symptoms at 91.5 percent, followed by asymptomatic or no symptoms at 6.5 percent, those in critical condition at 1.2 percent, and severe at 0.8 percent.

It also reported 616 new recoveries—bringing the country’s total recoveries to 114,519—and 59 new deaths—resulting in a total of 2,940 casualties since the pandemic hit the country.

Meanwhile, it said about half of the country’s total available beds and mechanical ventilators reserved for Covid-19 cases remain available.

For the country’s 1,700 beds at intensive care units (ICU), it said 51 percent is occupied; 12,600 isolation beds at 48 percent occupancy, 5,000 ward beds at 51 percent occupancy; and of its 2,200 ventilators, only 30 percent is in use.

In Region 7 or Central Visayas, it reported that its 163 ICU beds are only 31 percent occupied; 1,100 isolation beds 33 percent occupied; 459 ward beds 23 percent occupied; and of its 191 ventilators, only 21 percent is in use.

Meanwhile, the number of available beds in NCR remains critical.

Out of NCR’s 626 total ICU beds, it said 70 percent is currently in use; its 3,800 isolation beds at 71 percent occupancy; its 1,700 ward beds at 81 percent occupancy; and out of its 839 ventilators, 46 percent are currently in use.

In Region 4A (Calabarzon), the number of available beds is also reaching critical levels.

Out of its 174 ICU beds, it reported a 63 percent occupancy rate while 61 percent of its 1,300 isolation beds are occupied.

Meanwhile, 65 percent of its 605 ward beds are occupied while 37 percent of its 283 ventilators are currently in use. Raymond Carl Dela Cruz / PNA – northboundasia.com





