356 laptops ready for distribution to Ilocos Norte learners: exec

LAOAG CITY – The provincial government of Ilocos Norte is ready to distribute at least 356 laptops to assist learners in distance education.

Provincial Treasurer Josephine Calajate confirmed this on Friday, saying the laptops had been purchased and were ready for dispatch in time for the October 5 opening of classes.

The provincial government also allowed the release of more than PHP15 million for the purchase of photocopying and printing machines for the reproduction of self-learning modules.

“This is on top of the PHP35 million we prepared to assist educators in implementing the learning continuity plan of DepEd (Department of Education),” Calajate said in an interview.

Meanwhile, the Department of Information and Communications Technology is also helping DepEd establish “Tech4ED” centers.

Tech4ED, or the “Technology for Education to gain Employment, train Entrepreneurs towards Economic Development”, aims to bridge the digital and education divide in marginalized communities.

In Laoag City, the department reported that 39 schools, together with the Division Learning Resource Center and Alternative Learning System Learning Center, are being prepared to provide greater access to information, communication, technology, government services, non-formal education, skills training, telehealth, job markets, and business portals, among others. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia





