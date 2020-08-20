3 suspects yield P136-M worth of shabu in Pasig drug bust

MANILA – Three suspected drug dealers were nabbed and confiscated from them were some 20 kilos of shabu worth PHP136 million in an anti-illegal drug operation in Pasig City on Wednesday.

Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) director Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. identified the arrested suspects as Joel Narido, 39, of Pasig City; Maria Teresa Concil, and Ronald Solomon, both residents of San Andres Bukid, Manila.

Joint elements of the police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested the suspects at about 7 p.m. at 290-3 Westbank Road in Maybunga.

Seized from the suspects were 20 vacuum-sealed transparent plastic packs containing white crystalline substance suspected as shabu inserted in a Chinese tea bag with an estimated weight of 20 kilos and with a street value of PHP136 million.

The suspects now detained at the PDEG will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





