3 Manila villages to be placed under ‘hard lockdown’

MANILA – Three barangays in Manila City will undergo a 48-hour hard lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the area, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said Wednesday.

In his update, Domagoso said the hard lockdown will be imposed on Barangays 60 Zone Zone 5, Barangay 163 Zone 14, and Barangay 844 Zone 92 starting 12 a.m. of June 19 until 11:59 p.m. of June 20.

“Ito po’y request ng barangay, dadaan po sa amin isusumite namin sa IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force), ico-coordinate namin para properly in synchrony with the national government (this is a request by the barangays which we submit and coordinate with the IATF so it is synchronized with the national government),” Domagoso said.

He reminded residents of the three barangays to prepare for the implementation of the order.

“Kung kayo po nandyan nakatira, gumawa na po kayo ng kaparaanan na hindi po talaga, kasi po pag hard lockdown na wala pong excuse (if you live on those areas, kindly prepare because you cannot go out under hard lockdown),” he said.

Domagoso said during the 48-hour hard lockdown, the city government will come to conduct massive testing on those areas.

Exempted during the hard lockdown are healthcare workers, police and military personnel, government employees, service workers, utility workers, essential workers, barangay officials and media practitioners duly accredited by the IATF.







The latest data showed around 1,883 residents have already been identified as confirmed Covid-19 cases after the Manila Health Department (MHD) recorded 29 new active cases.

Around 1,027 residents were tagged as “suspect” and 18 residents were tagged as “probable.”

Recoveries from Covid-19 in the city climbed to 587, while 112 have died of the disease.

As of June 17, the city government has already done a total of 111,130 rapid tests and 12,729 total swab tests.

All these tests are being given free to Manila residents.

Meanwhile, Domagoso announced that the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) commends four barangays in the city for maintaining order and cleanliness in their areas, based on the evaluation report on environmental and sanitation discrepancies.

He said these are barangays 763, 764, 765, and 769.

"Pinupuri ho kayo dahil napapanatili ninyong malinis ang inyong lugar (We commend you for maintaining cleanliness in your area)," Domagoso said.






