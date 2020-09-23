3 Ilocos Norte healthcare workers test positive for Covid-19

by: Leilanie Adriano-PNA |
LAOAG CITY – Three healthcare workers in Ilocos Norte have contracted the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) while working in Covid-19 hospitals in various parts of the province, Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc said on Tuesday evening.

In a public advisory, Manotoc said IN-C107 is a 36-year-old physician from Barangay Lioes, Currimao and IN-C108 is a 31-year-old female from Barangay 50, Laoag City.

An hour later after the first two confirmed cases were announced, another medical professional (IN-C109), the husband of IN-C107, also got the infection.

Of the three cases, two are symptomatic and admitted in a hospital while the other is asymptomatic and in quarantine.

On Wednesday, the Out-Patient Department-Pedia at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac City has been closed for disinfection.

“Patients who have an appointment scheduled on this date will be rescheduled,” said in an advisory.

To date, the Batac hospital with 31-bed capacity for Covid-19 patients has two current admissions with mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team where the latest patients reside is also strictly monitoring the movement of its local residents while contact tracing is ongoing.  Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com



