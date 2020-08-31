3 drug pushers nabbed in Nueva Ecija town

TALAVERA, Nueva Ecija – Three suspected peddlers of illegal drugs — two tricycle drivers and a buy-and-sell agent — were arrested by the authorities in successive operations in this town over the weekend.

Lt. Col. Alexie Desamito, Talavera municipal police chief, said on Monday that the town police’s drug enforcement team recovered a total of 14 sachets of suspected shabu and the marked money in separate buy-bust operations.

In her report to Col. Marvin Joe Saro, newly installed Nueva Ecija police director, Desamito identified the suspects as Eduardo Panizales, 48, tricycle driver of Barangay San Isidro; Jaypee De Guzman, 34, tricycle driver of Barangay Bakod Bayan; and Rowell Victoria, 51, car sales agent, of Barangay Bangad, all in Cabanatuan City.

Desamito said Panizales was collared after selling a sachet of shabu to an undercover policeman in Barangay Pag-asa here at about 11:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Thirty minutes later, the drug enforcement team conducted another buy bust operation that resulted in the arrest of de Guzman and Victoria in Barangay Esguerra also in this town. They also initially sold one sachet of shabu to an operative.

Both operations yielded six more sachets each after the suspects’ arrests, the police report said.

A tricycle with plate number JQ717 was also seized during the second operation.

Desamito said the suspects are now at the police detention facility here facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.






