3 dead, 2 hurt, 1 missing due to ‘Dante’

MANILA – At least three persons were reported dead, another two hurt, and one missing during the ongoing onslaught of Tropical Storm Dante, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on its Wednesday update.

In its report, the agency said that two of the dead are from Region 11 while the other one recorded is in Region 12.

Meanwhile, the two injured were reported in Region 11 while the missing person is from Region 12, the NDRRMC added.

These figures are still subject to verification and validation.

Affected families so far totaled 566 which is equivalent to 2,642 persons residing in 18 barangays in Regions 11 and 12. Of this number, 158 families or 604 individuals are taking temporary shelter in 10 evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC also reported that Tropical Storm Dante has also affected 10 road sections and three bridges in Regions 7, 11, 12, and the CARAGA, of which two roads and three bridges are not yet passable. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com

