3 dead, 2 hurt, 1 missing due to ‘Dante’

by: Priam Nepomuceno-Philippine News Agency |
3 dead, 2 hurt, 1 missing due to ‘Dante’

MANILA – At least three persons were reported dead, another two hurt, and one missing during the ongoing onslaught of Tropical Storm Dante, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on its Wednesday update.

In its report, the agency said that two of the dead are from Region 11 while the other one recorded is in Region 12.

Meanwhile, the two injured were reported in Region 11 while the missing person is from Region 12, the NDRRMC added.

These figures are still subject to verification and validation.

Affected families so far totaled 566 which is equivalent to 2,642 persons residing in 18 barangays in Regions 11 and 12. Of this number, 158 families or 604 individuals are taking temporary shelter in 10 evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC also reported that Tropical Storm Dante has also affected 10 road sections and three bridges in Regions 7, 11, 12, and the CARAGA, of which two roads and three bridges are not yet passable. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com

Suggested Videos

Panoorin Pink Supermoon

<

April 18, 2021 – SUNDAY MASS

KAPIHAN SA ILOCOS


DON SEGUNDO HOUSE OF ANTIQUES AND RESTAURANT

Cagayan Valley, Isabela nananawagan ng tulong

Statement on Typhoon ‘Ulysses’


Typhoon ROLLY and Typhoon SIONY – Update – Nov 1, 2020

2 Bagyong tatama sa bansa binabantayan ng PAGASA

Mushroom Business


DAING DAMORTIS

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM


LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE