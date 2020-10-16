3 bodies retrieved from collapsed mining pit in Surigao Sur

by: Philippine News Agency |

BUTUAN CITY – Rescuers retrieved Thursday three cadavers from a collapsed mining site in Marihatag, Surigao del Sur, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) official in the area said.

Marihatag MDRRMO chief Gerry Avila told the Philippine News Agency that operations will continue to retrieve three more bodies.

“Our workers have encountered difficulties because of the mud, water, and the timbers especially when we reached the depth of over 30 feet,” Avila said.

He said the first cadaver was retrieved at 3:55 a.m. Thursday, the second at 10 a.m., and the third at around noon.

“We found the three cadavers at 40 to 50 feet deep. Our workers are clearing the water and the timbers as we believe the other cadavers are just covered by the debris and mud,” Avila said.

The identities of the three recovered corpses have yet to be determined, he said.

“Our goal is to recover the three remaining cadavers and after the processing, we will announce their identities,” Avila said.

The mining pit in Sitio Casting, Barangay Bayan, caved in Monday night, trapping at least six mineworkers.

A mineworker was saved by rescuers who was pinned down right at the entrance of the pit. Alexander Lopez /PNA – northboundasia.com



