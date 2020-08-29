3.6K new Covid-19 cases; tally reaches 213K: DOH

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday logged 3,637 new confirmed cases out of the total tests done by 102 laboratories nationwide, bringing the total tally to 213,131.

Of this number, 74,611 are active cases, 135,101 are recoveries, while 3,419 are fatalities.

About 655 recoveries and 94 deaths were newly reported.

Most of the active cases or 91.3 percent have mild symptoms, 6.7 percent are asymptomatic, 0.8 percent are severe, while 1.1 percent are in critical condition.

In its latest case bulletin, the agency at least 3,063 of the new cases occurred from August 16 to August 29.

The top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were Metro Manila with 1,648, Region 4-A with 560, and Region 3 with 222.

The new deaths, on the other hand, were from Metro Manila with 54, Region 4A with 16, Region 3 with 14, Region 6 with four, Region 9 with three, and Region 7 with one. The DOH has yet to identify the area where one of the fatalities was logged.

Some 50 duplicates were also removed from the total case count, of which 16 were recovered cases.

The DOH said 12 cases were previously reported as recovered but after final validation were nine deaths and three active cases.

To date, about 50 percent of the beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients are in use, including 28 percent of the total 2,100 mechanical ventilators.

The Health department said the 49 percent of the 1,700 ICU beds are occupied, including around 48 percent of the 13,100 isolation beds and 50 percent of the 5,300 ward beds.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the Philippines, a total of 2,353,506 individuals have so far been tested in 84 licensed RT-PCR and 28 licensed GeneXpert laboratories. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com





