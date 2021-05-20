3.5 kilos of marijuana seized from 2 ‘pushers’ in Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Over 3.5 kilos of marijuana worth PHP420,000 were seized from two suspected drug peddlers in a drug sting in Mabalacat City, this province on Wednesday.

Joint elements of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Unit-Provincial Intelligence of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office and Mabalacat Station Drug Enforcement Unit conducted an entrapment operation in Barangay Dau, Mabalacat City, that led to the arrest of Aloicius Jerald Cunanan and Mikaela Dion dela Cruz, both residents of Purok 4, Barangay Pampang, Angeles City. Their cohort, however, managed to elude arrest.

Seized from the suspects’ possession were one medium brick of suspected dried marijuana leaves with fruiting tops; three pieces of large compressed brick of suspected dried marijuana leaves with fruiting tops that weighed some 3.5 kilograms and with a Dangerous Drug Board estimated value of PHP420,000, and PHP500 bill used as buy-bust money.

“With the constant arrest and neutralization of illegal drug personalities as well as the unremitting commitment of Central Luzon police force to stop its proliferation, illegal drug traders will have less opportunity to propagate illegal drugs,” Brig. Gen. Valeriano T. de Leon, director of the Police Regional Office 3, said in a statement. Marna Dagumboy Del Rosario / PNA – northboundasia.com

