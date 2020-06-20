283 elected local execs probed over SAP mess

MANILA – Almost 300 elected local officials are now under probe for alleged anomalies in the distribution of the first tranche of the social amelioration program (SAP), the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said on Friday.

Brig. Gen. Rhoderick Armamento, CIDG Deputy Director for Administration, said as of Thursday, a total of 283 elected officials, ranging from the mayor down to Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairman, while 445 other individuals including barangay secretaries, treasurers, purok leaders, liaison officers are under investigation.

Among those being investigated is a municipal mayor in Eastern Visayas who allegedly did not transmit cash aid worth over PHP300,000 to a barangay captain, who is the complainant.

“Ongoing pa ang investigation. Nagko-conduct pa kami ng kaukulang ebidensya, of course, ‘yung mga witnesses na pwede nating magamit against sa reklamo laban sa kanya [The investigation is ongoing and we are gathering pieces of evidence and witnesses that we could use against him],” Armamento told reporters in a phone interview.

Meanwhile, the CIDG has so far filed 157 cases before the various city and municipal prosecutors against government officials.

Armamento said cases filed are in violation of the Republic Act (RA) 3019 of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, RA 6713 Code of Conduct and Ethical, and the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, among others.

Cases of robbery extortions and grave threats have been filed against some of the officials, he added.

Based on the investigation, Region 12 (Soccsksargen) has the most cases of SAP anomalies, followed by Central Visayas.

However, at least 37 government officials were cleared of the allegations against them, the CIDG said. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan /PNA – northboundasia.com





