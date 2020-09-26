2,747 new infections, active cases now 63K: DOH

by: Philippine News Agency |
MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 2,747 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, bringing the total tally of active cases in the country to 63,066.

Of the newly reported cases, the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded the most number with 1,115 new cases followed by Negros Occidental with 196, Cavite with 153, Laguna with 112, and Cebu with 107.

About 90 percent or 2,471 cases of the total newly reported cases occurred within the last 14 days or from September 13 to September 26.

The top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were NCR with 962 or 39 percent, Region 4-A with 419 or 17 percent, and Region 6 with 233 or 9 percent.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Philippines to 301,256.

The DOH also announced that the total number of recoveries is now at 232,906 after 787 new recoveries were reported.

Meanwhile, 88 deaths were reported, bringing to 5,284 the country’s death toll.

The country’s capability to care for Covid-19 patients continues to improve with intensive care unit (ICU) bed availability at 53 percent, isolation bed availability at 59 percent, ward bed availability at 56 percent, and ventilator availability at 76 percent.

Three laboratories were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Data Repository System (CDRS) on September 25, These include laboratories from the Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital, the Philippine Heart Center, and the Safeguard DNA Diagnostics. Marita Moaje / PNA – northboundasia.com

