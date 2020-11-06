25 erring contractors blacklisted since 2016: DPWH

MANILA – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has blacklisted over 20 non-performing or scheming contractors since the start of the Duterte administration as part of its efforts to curb corruption.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said since July 2016, a total of 25 contractors have been suspended, the most number in the last two decades under three administrations.

“Let this be a warning to our contractors that this administration of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is serious in its anti-corruption drive and will not tolerate those who bagged big amount of civil works contract but deliberately violate the law for personal gains,” Villar said in a statement.

Among those that have been blacklisted is St. Gerrard Construction General Contractor & Development Corporation which has PHP8.861 billion worth of contracts for various projects for the delay of a building project in Indang, Cavite. Villar issued the blacklisting order against the company on January 31.

A suspension order was issued on Sept. 6, 2018 for a period of one year to Syndite Construction Corporation, which has bagged various project contracts amounting PHP5.588 billion, due to negative slippage of more than 15 percent in the construction of a flood control system in Cagayan.







Contractors who violate the terms and conditions of contracts may face blacklisting or be suspended from participating in any government project in accordance with existing laws and policies.

As an administrative sanction, the blacklisted contractor is prevented from participating in all government projects for one year based on the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 9184 or otherwise known as the Government Procurement Reform Act.

“This is a testament that collusion between contractors and DPWH officials is not being tolerated. If any of our implementing offices are tolerating erring contractors by letting them continue with their projects without sanctioning them, the Department will not hesitate in imposing disciplinary action against them,” he said.

Since thousands of public works projects are being undertaken, Villar introduced systems to ensure that these contracts are stringently monitored and safeguarded from any negligence.

He implemented the DPWH monitoring system using drones and geographic-based status reports with the progress of the projects confirmed via satellite photography or geotagging to counter ghost projects.

Also, a tech-based initiative called DPWH Infratrack application facilitates virtual monitoring of civil works projects for more accurate measurement of contractor’s accomplishments. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com