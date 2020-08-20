24/7 ops of take-out, food delivery now allowed in Manila

MANILA – All take out and food delivery services in the city of Manila are now allowed to operate 24/7 under the more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ).

Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso on Wednesday signed Executive Order No. 35 allowing all food establishments to offer take-out and delivery services on a 24/7 basis to help food businesses survive the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic

“We must learn to live while there is Covid-19, and at the same time, we must learn to go back to work safely. Life and livelihood must be addressed together for us to survive this battle,” Domagoso said in a Facebook post.

He said this is the city government’s way of protecting the livelihood of those in the food industry business in Manila and help them survive amid the pandemic.

Under the approved Inter-Agency Task Force transition protocols in consultation with Metro Manila local chief executives, the operation of dine-in restaurants is allowed subject to the capacity requirement determined by the LGU.

“The city of Manila sees the need to slowly open the economy in the city particularly in the food and restaurant industry and to balance this with the demand from the general public which may serve as a stimulus of economic growth,” the order read.







During the GCQ, restaurants are allowed to operate at 30-percent venue capacity provided that it strictly adheres to the minimum public health standards at all times as set by the government.

“Restaurants may also be allowed to operate beyond the curfew hours of the city provided that it shall cater only to those authorized persons outside of resident as provided under the Manila City ordinance or IATF regulations,” it added.

These food establishments should also be compliant with the protocols prescribed by the Department of Tourism (DOT), or by the joint guidelines issued by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and the Department of Health (DOH).

Meanwhile, Domagoso also appealed to the public to patronize local businesses and products to further help the economy.

“Kaunting pakiusap lang po (I appeal to you), let’s help our local businesses. We have to protect jobs. We have to protect life and livelihood. Tangkilikin po natin ang kanilang produkto (Let us patronize their products). Life and livelihood must be addressed together in our fight against Covid-19,” Domagoso said. Marita Moaje / PNA – northboundasia.com





