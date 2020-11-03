239 new cops start training in Ilocos Region

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – Some 239 newly recruited police officers have formally joined the Ilocos Police Regional Office (PRO-1) force.

They are composed of 179 males and 60 females who passed the Philippine National Police (PNP) entrance examination and screening process for the first and second cycle recruitment program this year, according to PRO-1.

In an interview on Tuesday, PRO-1 regional recruitment and selection unit officer-in-charge Lt. Col. Godfrey Buslotan said the new recruits were replacements for the dismissed, retired, and promoted police officers in the region.

“They are now undergoing an in-house police basic recruit force training that includes militaristic and academic training programs, then they will be merged to police stations or other PNP units before they will be dispatched to their assignments,” he said.

Buslotan added the six-month training is conducted at San Manuel town in Pangasinan.

Aside from allowances, they are now entitled to a basic monthly salary of PHP29,668 and were given the rank of patrolman or patrolwoman.

Of the four provinces in the region, Pangasinan province has the highest number of recruits with 127, followed by Ilocos Sur with 44, La Union with 40, and the province of Ilocos Norte with 28.

PRO-1 director Brig. Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. earlier said following instructions from higher authorities is among the discipline that should be learned in joining the PNP service.

“As early as now, I want you to learn how to follow instructions and learn discipline because that will take you a long, long way. Just like what our PNP chief told us –tayo, ay Responsable, Respetado at Disiplinado (we are responsible, respected, and disciplined). Let’s become a role model,” he said. Hilda Austria and Jerick James Pasiliao / PNA – northboundasia.com