2,218 new Covid-19 cases, recoveries now over 158K: DOH

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday reported 2,218 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections, raising the overall tally to 226,440 with only 64,207 active cases.

The DOH said the additional cases reported were based on the total Covid-19 tests done by 102 out of 110 operational laboratories.

It reported that of the active cases, about 91.2 percent are mild, 6.4 percent are asymptomatic, 1.0 percent severe, and 1.4 percent are critical.

The majority of the newly announced cases were from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 1,163 cases, Laguna with 112 cases, Cebu with 107 cases, Iloilo with 82 cases, and Negros Occidental with 116 cases.

“Of the 2,218 reported cases today, 1,932 or 87 percent occurred within the recent 14 days (August 20 – September 2, 2020) and the top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were NCR with 1,016 or 53 percent, Region 4A (Calabarzon) with 295 or 15 percent and Region 6 (Western Visayas) with 130 or 7 percent,” the DOH said in its daily case bulletin.

The department also reported 609 new recoveries and 27 deaths, bringing the total number of recoveries to 158,610 and the number of deaths to 3,623.

“Of the 27 deaths, 25 occurred in August which is 93 percent, one in June which is 4 percent and one in May which is 4 percent and the deaths were from NCR with 10 or 37 percent, Region 4A (Calabarzon) with eight or 30 percent, Region 6 (Western Visayas) with four or 15 percent, Region 3 (Central Luzon) with two or 7 percent, Region 7 (Central Visayas) with one or 4 percent, Region 8 (Eastern Visayas) with one or 4 percent, and unknown region with one or 4 percent,” the DOH said.

It added that some 42 duplicates that were removed from the total case count and of these, 10 recovered cases and one death have been removed.

“Moreover, there was one case that was previously reported as recovered but has been validated as death,” the DOH said.

As of Tuesday, the 86 licensed reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories and 28 licensed GeneXpert laboratories have conducted a total of 2,494,931 tests nationwide.

The DOH said it has a 20,700 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Occupied are about 47 percent of 1,800 intensive care unit beds; 45 percent of 13,300 isolation beds; and 49 percent of 5,600 ward beds.

About 28 percent of 2,200 ventilators are in use. Ma. Teresa Montemayor / PNA – northboundasia.com





