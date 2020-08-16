22 of 27 new Covid-19 cases in Baguio close contacts of patients

BAGUIO CITY – This city logged the highest number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in a single day on Saturday (August 15) with 22 of the 27 new infections being close contacts of patients.

The oldest among the new cases is a 67-year-old male with comorbidities, who passed away on Saturday.

“The 22 cases are contacts of previous cases, three were a result of expanded testing and two were walk-in patients who presented with symptoms,” said Baguio Public Information Office chief Aileen Refuerzo in an advisory sent to the media on Saturday evening.

Additional information provided by Refuerzo on Sunday morning showed eight of the new cases are minors who contracted the virus from earlier confirmed Covid-19 patients.

It was also learned that among the minors, a one-year-old baby is the youngest.

Twelve of the other newly-logged cases are in their 20s, five are in their 30s and one is 43 years old.

The 27 cases are the biggest single day total for Baguio, breaking the record of 25 cases on August 13.

Baguio now has 241 total confirmed coronavirus cases since March.

There are seven deaths with the youngest being a two-day-old baby.

In other areas of Benguet, four new cases were reported by the provincial public information office. The cases were recorded in the capital town of La Trinidad and in the mining town of Tuba.

The province now has 128 confirmed cases, of which 68 have recovered.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health-Cordillera reported in its tracker that as of 4 p.m. on Saturday, the region has 518 total Covid-19 cases with 308 already recovered. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com





