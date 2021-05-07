209 Dagupeños get cash aid from DOLE, DSWD

DAGUPAN CITY – Some 209 Dagupeños received their compensation on Friday for their 10-day work under the Tulong Panghanap-Buhay sa Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The recipients received a total of PHP6,400 each — PHP3,400 from DOLE for the TUPAD program and PHP3,000 under the Assistance for Individuals in Crisis, and food packs from the DSWD.

Senator Christopher Lawrence Go also sent face masks and face shields and food provisions for lunch. His office also sponsored a bicycle, tablet, and shoes for a raffle among the beneficiaries.

“Nagpapasalamat ako dahil malaking tulong ito sa mga magulang ko, ibibigay ko ito sa kanila (I am so grateful because this will be a big help to my parents, I will give it to them),” said Evangeline Layno, a resident of the city and one of the recipients, in an interview on Friday.

She said her mother works as a maid while her father is a baker.

“Magtatrabaho sana ako sa Bataan kaso naabutan ng pandemic ( I was supposed to work in Bataan but then the pandemic happened),” she added.

Layno and her fellow recipients worked from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. as street sweepers.

The priorities for this program are the youth through the effort of Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President Joshua Bugayong and the city government.

Earlier, Bugayong sent a letter to DOLE, Senator Go, and to President Rodrigo Duterte for the allocation of TUPAD to the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK).

He said upon receipt of the confirmation of the TUPAD allocation, each SK chairman in the 31 barangays in the city was given five slots.

Bugayong said it was the SK chairmen and the barangay council who chose the beneficiaries.

Aside from the cash aid and food packs, the recipients were given medicines and free medical examination through the Department of Health (DOH) and the Region 1 Medical Center (R1MC) based in Dagupan City; while the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) stated that they will evaluate those who are interested and qualified for their livelihood program.

City Administrator Vladimir Mata, who represented Mayor Marc Brian Lim, thanked the office of Senator Go and the office of the President for the assistance being extended to the city since the start of the pandemic.

“He has been helping the city through the leadership of Mayor Lim. The other day, the President gave support through Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to the persons with disability,” he said.

Among those present during the program were DSWD Undersecretary Aimee Neri, DTI Assistant Secretary Flor Amate, DOH Assistant Secretary Charade Grande, DOLE Ilocos Region director Evelyn Ramos, Say Alega from the office of Senator Go, and Joy Siapno, Dagupan City Public Employment Services officer. Liwayway Yparraguirre / PNA – northboundasia.com

