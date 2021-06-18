2 Nigerians, 4 Filipinos nabbed in Mabalacat City drug ops

by: Philippine News Agency |
2 Nigerians, 4 Filipinos nabbed in Mabalacat City drug ops

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have arrested two Nigerians, together with their four Filipino cohorts, inside a drug den in Barangay Dau, Mabalacat City, this province on Thursday night.

The operation also led to the confiscation of kush (high-grade marijuana) and shabu.

In an official social media post on Friday, PDEA-Region 3 (Central Luzon) Director Christian Frivaldo identified the Nigerian nationals as Kingsly Anaelechi 37, of Rosanda St. Samson Ville, Barangay Dau, Mabalacat; and Okafor Nelson Jr., 25, a resident of San Rafael, Tarlac City.

The Filipino suspects, on the other hand, were identified as April Wright, Eric Desuyo, Norwin Carpio, and Ralph Joseph Yalung, all residents of Mabalacat City.

Confiscated from the suspects were 30 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of PHP204,000; 30 grams of dried marijuana leaves with an estimated value of PHP3,600; two grams of high-grade marijuana (kush) with an estimated value of PHP2,000 and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against the arrested suspects. Zorayda Tecson / PNA – northboundasia.com

Suggested Videos

Panoorin Pink Supermoon

<

April 18, 2021 – SUNDAY MASS

KAPIHAN SA ILOCOS


DON SEGUNDO HOUSE OF ANTIQUES AND RESTAURANT

Cagayan Valley, Isabela nananawagan ng tulong

Statement on Typhoon ‘Ulysses’


Typhoon ROLLY and Typhoon SIONY – Update – Nov 1, 2020

2 Bagyong tatama sa bansa binabantayan ng PAGASA

Mushroom Business


DAING DAMORTIS

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM


LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE